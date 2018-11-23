Travis Trice: Nearly posts double-double
Trice tallied 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in the loss Wednesday to the Drive.
Trice was the most efficient of the Herd scorers, piling on 21 points thanks to 10-of-18 from the field. A dreadful zero-of-five from three-point land was about the only blemish on the guard's afternoon, a mark that he will hope to correct when he plays Capital City on Friday.
