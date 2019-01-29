Trice scored 20 points (6-15 FG, 7-8 FT, 1-3 3Pt) and earned four assists plus four rebounds in Austin's 132-116 loss to Stockton on Sunday.

Trice was one of the top three scorers for Austin on Sunday, but he didn't shoot particularly well, only making 40 percent of his attempts. After a decent start to the game with seven points scored on three-of-five shooting in the first, Trice's production fell off hard. After putting up only 10 points in the first half, Trice was all but invisible in the third quarter before scoring eight points in the fourth quarter. Three of Trice's four assists came in the fourth as well, but it was too little, too late.