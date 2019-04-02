Trice signed a contract Tuesday with Tofas Spor Kulubu of the Turkish Basketball Super League.

Trice recently wrapped up his season in the G League, which he split between the Austin Spurs and Wisconsin Herd. In 36 games, he averaged 16.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 triples and 1.2 steals in 33.8 minutes per contest.