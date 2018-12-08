Travis Wear: 27 points in win
Wear scored 27 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in the win Friday over Santa Cruz.
Wear posted a game-high 27 points, far exceeding his 16.4 season average. Totaling around 30 minutes per contest, Wear brings enough production in other categories to be a fantasy consideration most nights.
