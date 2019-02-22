Travis Wear: Complete performance in loss
Wear compiled 25 points (9-17 FG, 7-13 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, four steals and a blocked shot in the 130-126 loss to Northern Arizona on Wednesday.
Wear attempted over a third of the team's total three pointers, but he also connected on half of his shots en route to a team-wide 40.5 percent from deep. The G League veteran has steadily developed a niche within South Bay's offense, stretching the floor for the likes of Scott Machado and Marcus Allen to benefit.
