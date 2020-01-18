Play

Wear posted 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists during Tuesday's loss to Oklahoma City.

The 29-year-old earned his second double-double of the season and the only of the night for the Lakers, who dropped their sixth straight contest. Wear sank a season-high tying four three pointers in the effort.

