Travis Wear: Double-doubles in loss
Wear posted 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists during Tuesday's loss to Oklahoma City.
The 29-year-old earned his second double-double of the season and the only of the night for the Lakers, who dropped their sixth straight contest. Wear sank a season-high tying four three pointers in the effort.
