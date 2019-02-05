Wear recorded 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt), 11 rebounds, an assist and two blocks in 31 minutes Saturday against the Legends.

Wear managed to notch a double-double and shot a solid 57.1 percent from the field in a blowout victory for the Lakers which was fueled by a big second half. The 6-9 forward was especially impressive from beyond the arc, where he's found a great deal of success so far this year. Wear is averaging three makes from downtown along with 16.2 points and 7.1 rebounds through 24 games in the G Leagues this season.