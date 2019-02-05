Travis Wear: Drops 22 points on Texas
Wear recorded 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt), 11 rebounds, an assist and two blocks in 31 minutes Saturday against the Legends.
Wear managed to notch a double-double and shot a solid 57.1 percent from the field in a blowout victory for the Lakers which was fueled by a big second half. The 6-9 forward was especially impressive from beyond the arc, where he's found a great deal of success so far this year. Wear is averaging three makes from downtown along with 16.2 points and 7.1 rebounds through 24 games in the G Leagues this season.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...