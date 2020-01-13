Wear tallied 28 points (11-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and a block during Saturday's loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Wear paced the Lakers with a season-high 28 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the year, but unfortunately South Bay dropped their fourth straight contest. The 29-year-old scored 17 points in the first half alone. On the season, he's averaging 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.