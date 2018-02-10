Wear accounted for 23 points (8-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, one steal and one block during Friday's win over Northern Arizona.

The UCLA product has now strung together back-to-back games of double-doubles. Wear has been a consistent scorer all season long, only failing to score less than 10 points in a game just three times. The 27-year-old is averaging a superb stat line with 16.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.1 assist thus far for the South Bay Lakers.