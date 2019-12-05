Travis Wear: Inactive Wednesday
Wear was not active for Wednesday's game against Grand Rapids due to illness.
The nature behind Wear's illness has yet to be made clear, though the Lakers managed to soar to victory even without him. Wear has averaged 28.5 minutes, 10.9 points and six rebounds across eight games this season.
