Wear will join 12 other G League stars as a member of the 2018 NBA G League USA roster for the upcoming International Challenge, per the G League.

The 27 year old former Knick has been a quality, sharp shooting stretch four for the South Bay Lakers, averaging 16.9 points, 8.4 boards, 2.0 assists, and 3.0 made threes per game over 32 contests. He and his fellow G League stars will face the Mexican National Team on Sunday, February 18th during the NBA All-Star festivities.