Wear did not play Thursday due to participating for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying games.

In addition, Wear will be held out of South Bay's next two games as a result. The 27-year-old is expected to return to action Feb. 28 versus Memphis. During the season, Wear is averaging an impressive 16.9 points and 8.4 rebounds during his second stint in the G-League.

