Travis Wear: Struggles in G-League return
Wear rejoined South Bay for Wednesday's G-League game against Memphis, notching nine points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes.
Wear had been away from the team since Feb. 12 while playing in the FIBA qualifiers for Team USA. He struggled quite a bit in his return, though, as he logged just nine points, while shooting a dismal 20 percent from both the field and three-point land. Wear owns an average of 16.7 points per game for the 2017-18 campaign with South Bay, so a bounce-back performance can be expected as soon as Friday's tilt with Reno.
More News
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...