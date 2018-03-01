Wear rejoined South Bay for Wednesday's G-League game against Memphis, notching nine points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes.

Wear had been away from the team since Feb. 12 while playing in the FIBA qualifiers for Team USA. He struggled quite a bit in his return, though, as he logged just nine points, while shooting a dismal 20 percent from both the field and three-point land. Wear owns an average of 16.7 points per game for the 2017-18 campaign with South Bay, so a bounce-back performance can be expected as soon as Friday's tilt with Reno.