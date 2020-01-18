Travis Wear: Suffers season-ending injury
Wear has suffered an injury that will cost him the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
Per beat writer Ryan Ward, Wear's rights G League rights will be retained by South Bay as he rehabs. It's an unfortunate end for Wear, who was averaging 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 30.6 minutes per game over 23 contests this season. He could rejoin the mix for South Bay 2020-21.
