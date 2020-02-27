Trayvon Palmer: Can't score in return

Palmer returned from his illness and tallied zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 128-115 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Palmer missed just one game to due illness, but it was almost as if he missed this contest, as he failed to make an impact over 14 minutes and finishing with a net rating of minus-14 on the night. On the season, the 25-year-old averages 9.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 25.9 minutes per game.