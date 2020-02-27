Trayvon Palmer: Can't score in return
Palmer returned from his illness and tallied zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 128-115 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.
Palmer missed just one game to due illness, but it was almost as if he missed this contest, as he failed to make an impact over 14 minutes and finishing with a net rating of minus-14 on the night. On the season, the 25-year-old averages 9.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 25.9 minutes per game.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...