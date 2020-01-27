Trayvon Palmer: Collects double-double

Palmer finished with a season-high 24 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 12 rebounds across 33 minutes during Saturday's 117-113 G League loss to Agua Caliente.

Palmer had one of his best games of the season, hitting 10 of 15 attempts from the field while pulling down 12 boards for his fourth double-double of the season. His 15 field goals were his most attempted in a game since Nov. 17. The 25-year-old is averaging 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 27.1 minutes of action through 20 G League games this season.