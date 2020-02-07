Trayvon Palmer: Double-double in win
Palmer collected 21 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes of G League action during Wednesday's 123-107 loss to the Stockton Kings.
Palmer recorded his fifth double-double of the season through an efficient shooting night while pulling down 13 boards. The 25-year-old is not a high-volume shooter, so it's typically only on efficient nights like Thursday that he'll find himself breaking into higher scoring totals.
