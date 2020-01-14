Trayvon Palmer: Drops season-high 22 points

Palmer registered 22 points (9-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 108-93 victory over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Palmer enjoyed his most efficient shooting performance of the season, hitting all four of his attempts from beyond the arc and finishing 9-for-11 from the field overall. He tacked on 10 rebounds to snag his second double-double of the season as well. This was Palmer's best game of the season, though it came against one of the worst teams in the G League in the Oklahoma City Blue. On the year, the 25-year-old is averaging 10.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 25.8 minutes per game.