Palmer totaled two points (0-2 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and a steal in 18 minutes during Thursday's 107-105 loss to the Go-Go.

Palmer saw an uptick in playing time Thursday after playing just 10 minutes during the Cruise's regular-season opener. Although he tied for the second-highest rebound total on the team, he failed to generate much scoring production in the narrow defeat.