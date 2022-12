Palmer was held scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 113-110 win over the Wolves.

Palmer started Saturday's matchup, but he was held scoreless for the second time this year. He's scored in double figures on just two occasions and is averaging 4.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game during the 2022-23 season.