Trayvon Palmer: Minimal impact in loss

Palmer finished the loss Friday to the Legends with 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists.

Despite only playing 27 minutes, Palmer nearly led the team in rebounding and scoring in what was a down night overall for the Suns' starting unit. The undrafted rookie has played in 15 games with Northern Arizona this season, averaging 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals across 22.1 minutes this season.