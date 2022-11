Palmer totaled four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and an assist in 14 minutes during Monday's 125-109 loss to Windy City.

Palmer's playing time remained consistent during Monday's blowout loss, but he had limited production for the Cruise once again. He averaged 34.1 minutes per game during last year's G League showcase, but it appears as though he'll be less involved this year.