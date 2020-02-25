Play

Trayvon Palmer: Out with illness Saturday

Palmer (illness) did not play in Saturday's 109-95 G League loss to the Windy City Bulls.

It's unclear what type of illness Palmer is dealing with, though it's unlikely to hold him out for an extended period. David Kramer garnered a start as a result of Palmer being out along with Jared Harper (wrist) and Matt Farrell (left toe). Palmer's next chance to return comes Wednesday against the Blue.

