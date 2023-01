Palmer generated four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and four rebounds in 26 minutes during Monday's 110-99 loss to Lakeland.

Palmer was held scoreless in two of his last three appearances, but he was efficient with his limited field-goal attempts while playing a season-high 26 minutes Monday. He's averaging 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game this season.