Palmer recorded five points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and an assist in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 loss to Windy City.

Although Palmer came off the bench during Wednesday's matchup, he led the team with a season-high 39 minutes of playing time. While he matched his second-highest total of the season on the boards, he didn't see many looks from the floor and was held to a single-digit scoring total for an eighth consecutive game.