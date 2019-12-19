Trayvon Palmer: Rejoins action

Palmer (leg) has returned to action for Northern Arizona, averaging 5.5 points, three boards and 1.5 assists over the two games since his return.

Palmer didn't immediately reclaim the 20-plus minutes per game he was averaging earlier this season, but that's not a surprise given the nature of his nearly month-long absence. Palmer played five more minutes Tuesday than he did in his first game back Sunday, so it may just be a matter of time before he's back to usual.