Palmer logged 10 points 4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Friday's 111-107 win over Delaware.

Palmer has been an inconsistent contributor for the Cruise this season, but he scored in double figures for the third time during Friday's victory. He's been slightly more effective than usual recently, as two of his three double-digit scoring totals have come within the last four games.