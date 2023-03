Palmer recorded eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-110 win over the Charge.

Palmer was part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup, but he was one of three starters to score in single digits during the comfortable win. He's averaging 4.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game this season.