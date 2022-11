Palmer totaled four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Saturday's 120-100 loss to the Charge.

Palmer topped 20 minutes of playing time for a second consecutive game Saturday, but his production remained limited during the loss. He's been held to single-digit scoring totals in six of his first seven appearances this year.