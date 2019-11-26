Trayvon Palmer: Sidelined Saturday
Palmer missed Saturday's contest against Lakeland with a right leg injury.
It's unclear when Palmer sustained the injury or how much time he'll miss. In the meantime, fellow guard Daxter Miles has received additional minutes and scored 32 points across 33 minutes during Saturday's game.
