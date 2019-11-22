Play

Trayvon Palmer: Snags four steals

Palmer registered five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four steals, three rebounds and one block across 15 minutes during Thursday's 109-100 G League win over Santa Clara.

Palmer made positive contributions on defense during his 15 minutes of play, and his plus-13 net rating finished second on the team Thursday. On the year, he's shooting 45.3 percent from the field while averaging 8.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.2 assists and 0.5 blocks.

