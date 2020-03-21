Tre Jones: Entering draft

Jones announced Saturday that he'll forgo his final two seasons at Duke to enter the 2020 NBA Draft, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

A member of Duke's vaunted 2018 recruiting class that includes current NBA rookies Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish, Jones was only the member of the quartet that chose to return to Durham for his sophomore season. Without those aforementioned stars alongside him, Jones was pressed into a higher-usage role and unsurprisingly saw his production tick up across the board. He averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 three-pointers per game across 29 appearances while shooting 42.3 percent from the floor and 36.1 percent from three-point range. ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony projects Jones to be a first-round selection in the upcoming draft.