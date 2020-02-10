Tre Kelley: Limited role in win
Kelley had four points (2-4 FG) over five minutes in Sunday's G League win against Delaware.
Kelley has seen inconsistent playing time over the season, and he's failed to develop a rhythm in any categories on the stat sheet. The 35-year-old has recorded double-digit point totals in just three games as he's averaging 6.1 PPG and 2.1 APG this season.
