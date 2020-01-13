Play

Kelley had 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 FT) and one steal over 15 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Windy City.

Kelley recorded a double-digit point total for just the second time this season while coming off the bench Saturday. The 34-year-old also committed five turnovers after he had committed just one over the past three games.

