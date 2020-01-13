Tre Kelley: Scores 10 off bench
Kelley had 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 FT) and one steal over 15 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Windy City.
Kelley recorded a double-digit point total for just the second time this season while coming off the bench Saturday. The 34-year-old also committed five turnovers after he had committed just one over the past three games.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...