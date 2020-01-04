Kelley had eight points (4-10 FG), three assists, one rebound and one steal over 14 minutes in Friday's G League win against Capital City.

Kelley has played a limited role for the Mad Ants since joining the team Dec. 10, but he managed to make a slight impact in Friday's win. The 34-year-old is averaging just 4.9 points and 3.0 assists per game.