Tre Kelley: Scores eight in win
Kelley had eight points (4-10 FG), three assists, one rebound and one steal over 14 minutes in Friday's G League win against Capital City.
Kelley has played a limited role for the Mad Ants since joining the team Dec. 10, but he managed to make a slight impact in Friday's win. The 34-year-old is averaging just 4.9 points and 3.0 assists per game.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.