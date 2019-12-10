Tre Kelley: Signs on with Mad Ants
The Mad Ants acquired the services of Kelley via the player pool Friday.
Kelley went in the second round of October's G League draft to Capital City but was unable to secure a roster spot to open the season. He has found a new home in Fort Wayne and has a history of success in the G League, averaging 15.6 points per game back in 2015-16.
