The Hornets did not tender a $6.94 million qualifying offer to Mann on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

This move makes Mann an unrestricted free agent. This is a surprising development because Mann had a lot of success with the Hornets prior to his injury -- he averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 13 regular-season appearances before being held out with the back injury for the remainder of the campaign. He was deemed fully healthy in June and is likely to draw considerable interest as a free agent.