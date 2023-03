Scott finished with 25 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one block over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 129-116 loss to Capital City.

Scott led the team in scoring, threes made and minutes played while finishing tied for second on the team in assists in Tuesday's loss. Scott has averaged 15.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in eight games with Greensboro.