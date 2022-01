Scott logged eight points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 33 minutes during a loss versus the Capital City Go-Go.

Scott's 12 rebounds were a team best. Considering his previous 10-day NBA contract concluded, Scott is expected to be an auxiliary scorer and primary rebounder for the Charge until further notice.