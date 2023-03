Scott posted 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and six rebounds over 34 minutes during Saturday's 127-124 win over Austin.

Scott finished second on the team in both scoring and rebounds while finishing two points shy of surpassing the 20-point mark Saturday. Scott has averaged 14.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists over seven games with Greensboro this season.