Scott finished with 26 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block over 43 minutes during Saturday's 137-126 loss to Raptors 905.

Scott led the Swarm in rebounds and blocks while finishing second in assists and steals en route to a double-double showing. Scott averaged 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 10 games with Greensboro.