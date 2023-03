Scott posted 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 loss to Mexico City.

Scott finished as one of five Swarm players to reach double figures in scoring while also tallying a team-high-tying mark in shots made from the field. Scott has averaged 10.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in four appearances with Greensboro.