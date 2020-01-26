Tre'Darius McCallum: Minimal playing time
McCallum posted zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and committed five personal fouls across six minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.
McCallum's game was cut short since he got into foul trouble quickly. The 24-year-old only averages 14.8 minutes per game anyway, and he's averaged 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.