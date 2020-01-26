Tre'Darius McCallum: Minimal playing time

McCallum posted zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and committed five personal fouls across six minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.

McCallum's game was cut short since he got into foul trouble quickly. The 24-year-old only averages 14.8 minutes per game anyway, and he's averaged 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest.