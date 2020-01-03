Play

Tre'Darius McCallum: Notches six points, four rebounds

McCallum posted six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and an assist in Wednesday's G League win over Greensboro.

McCallum played 22 minutes off the bench. The 24-year-old has connected on 46.0 percent of field goals this year, and he's averaged 4.2 points per game in the process.

