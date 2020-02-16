Tre'Darius McCallum: Registers 18 points

McCallum posted 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Erie.

McCallum averages 16.5 minutes per game this season, so this was a clear bump in usage. He was far more efficient than normal as well, but he's still averaging just 5.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest.