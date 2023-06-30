Watford was waived by the Trail Blazers on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Watford has been a productive reserve over the last two seasons in Portland, finishing with averages of at least 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 18.0 minutes per game in both campaigns. However, he's been let go to start free agency and will look for new opportunities elsewhere. The undrafted product out of LSU has started 22 of his 110 NBA appearances and figures to land at least a two-way deal this summer.