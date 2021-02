Tinkle posted 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes in Monday's 119-117 win over G League Memphis.

Tinkle handled more playing time than usual, and he capitalized on the opportunities with his first double-digit scoring effort of the year. The 24-year-old will continue to play sparingly this season moving forward.