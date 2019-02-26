Tre'Shaun Fletcher: Returns from offseason knee surgery

Fletcher (knee) played just under five minutes in the win Monday over the Wolves.

This was Fletcher's third game back after offseason knee surgery, but he's yet to play more than six minutes in any one of the contests. The Stars are expected to utilize Fletcher more as the season winds down, but he's unlikely to garner any sort of starts provided everyone continues to remain healthy.

Our Latest Stories