Tre'Shawn Thurman: Doesn't see the floor in loss

Thurman was a DNP-CD in Sunday's loss to the Red Claws.

It's unclear what provoked coach Robert Wedann to hold out Thurman, who'd appeared in 13-of-17 games coming in. That said, the 24-year-old's seen limited action even when getting on the floor as he's playing just 8.9 minutes per game so far this year.

