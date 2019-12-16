Tre'Shawn Thurman: Doesn't see the floor in loss
Thurman was a DNP-CD in Sunday's loss to the Red Claws.
It's unclear what provoked coach Robert Wedann to hold out Thurman, who'd appeared in 13-of-17 games coming in. That said, the 24-year-old's seen limited action even when getting on the floor as he's playing just 8.9 minutes per game so far this year.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...