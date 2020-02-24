Tre'Shawn Thurman: Double-doubles off bench

Thurman amassed 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four steals in 22 minutes during Sunday's win over the Herd.

Thurman had his best scoring output since Jan. 23 while managing to record his first double-double of the season. The 24-year-old forward figures to benefit from the absence of Donta Hall, who was signed to a 10-day contract by the Pistons last week. As long as Hall's absent from the Drive's rotation, Thurman should continue to see an expanded workload.